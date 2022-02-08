Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Home Business

IPDC appoints new Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Kazi Mahmood Sattar

Kazi Mahmood Sattar

Renowned banker Kazi Mahmood Sattar has been appointed as the new Chairman of IPDC Finance Limited as announced in the 198th meeting of the Board of Directors.
 In his 40-year-long career, Kazi Mahmood Sattar has served in leading positions in multiple banks and financial institutions in both, Bangladesh and abroad.  With his visionary leadership, he has led organizational transformation during his stint with different financial institutions, says a press release.  
Sattar started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank in 1981. Later he got the opportunity to work with the bank overseas in Mumbai and Melbourne.
After returning from Australia, he successfully established the country's first-ever Investment Banking Arm/Corporate Finance Unit while working for the Corporate Banking Division of ANZ Grindlays Bank. In 1995, he rose to the position of Head of Corporate and Investment Banking.
His tenures as the Managing Director and CEO of two of the leading private commercial banks of the country- Eastern Bank Limited and The City Bank Limited brought him huge appreciation from the banking fraternity.
With his leadership, farsightedness, knowledge, and experience, Mahmood Sattar revolutionized the organizational culture, developed technological capability, and ensured business growth of both the banks to enable them to compete with the international banks in the country. Until recently he was an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of BRAC Bank Limited.
Alongside his new responsibility as the Chairman of IPDC, he is currently the Chairman of RSA Advisory Limited and Blue Wealth Assets limited. He is a member of the Board of Directors of bKash Limited as well.


