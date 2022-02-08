bKash offers up to 20pc cashback in Spring

This Spring, customers will enjoy a maximum of 20% instant cash back up to 500 Taka while shopping to celebrate the festivity.

Up to 200 Taka cash back will be available at more than 750 outlets across the country from February 7 to 21. Besides, cash back up to 300 Taka will be available at more than 30 e-commerce sites and 40 Facebook-based shops from February 1 to 28. A customer can avail up to 200 Taka at a time under online offer, says a press release.

Clothing, shoes, accessories and restaurants are included in the list of outlets. On the other hand, daily essentials, books, clothing, electronics, shoes, hotels, pharmacies, food delivery, services, travel, etc. are included in the online offer.

Customers can make payment through bKash app, bKash payment gateway or through dialing USSD code *247#.

To learn more about the offers and list of outlets/online shops, customers can visit the website - www.bkash.com/boshonto_2022.

To make payment through bKash app, a customer needs to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or scan QR code directly at merchant points. Similarly, payment can be made with bKash account number, OTP and bKash PIN using bKash payment gateway on the online platforms. Customers can also pay by dialing USSD code *247#.

















