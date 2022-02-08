Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Nagad clients in selected areas now can pay Palli Bidyut bill for free

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nagad, the country's best mobile financial service unveiled a new service of electricity bill payment for its customer, through which they in selected areas across the country now can pay their Palli Bidyut prepaid bills using 'Nagad' without any hassle.
Customers of the 12 Palli Bidyut Samiti in Savar, Keraniganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, and Bhaluka will be able to pay their bills using the Nagad app or USSD (*167 #). In addition, users can pay their electricity bill for free of cost at their nearest Nagad uddokta point anytime.
To pay an electricity bill using the Nagad app, customers must first select 'Pay Bill' on the home screen of the Nagad app interface. After selecting the 'electricity' icon, users then have to click the BREB option. Users will then require to enter the bill amount as well as the meter number. Finally, after entering the Nagad pin number, users need to hold the 'Tap' symbol to make the payment successfully.
In order to make the payment through USSD, the users have to dial *167 # first. After selecting the 'Bill Pay' by choosing 5 from the menu users have to select BREB option by selecting electricity. Next, the users need to enter the bill amount including the meter number. Upon entering the PIN number of their respective 'Nagad' accounts, any user can easily make the payment.
Once the bill is paid, users will receive an SMS with a token number. To complete the recharge, users must manually insert this token number into their digital meter. Using Nagad, a customer can pay any amount of Palli Bidyut prepaid bill ranging from 50 Taka up to unlimited amount.


