Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:33 PM
Accenture, Microsoft join hands to support BD startups

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft in Bangladesh are supporting two startups, which focus on social impact and sustainability, by helping them to scale their emerging solutions and business models.
The joint initiative, called Project Amplify is Asia Pacific-wide and accelerates the growth of 33 startups from across the region. The initiative extends activities launched in South Asia in 2020 welcoming business ventures from Singapore, Australia, Japan, Sri Lanka, and more, says a press release.
The initiative has a long-term goal of accelerating Asia's potential and improving millions of lives in the region and globally, by addressing diverse societal challenges.
Purpose-driven startups from Bangladesh participating in Project Amplify include Niramoy Health and Praava Health. Both startups demonstrated how their product, service, and operations address a significant social or environmental problem and have shown early signs of impact.
Through Project Amplify in Bangladesh, startups will have the opportunity to access the latest technologies, as well as know-how, expertise and mentoring from both Accenture and Microsoft. The companies will help Niramoy Health and Praava Health test and validate proof-of-concepts to re-envision and expand the impact and social benefit of their solutions.
"Social enterprises face many challenges, including access to technology and innovation expertise to scale their solutions," said Sanjay Podder, managing director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture.
"By leveraging the technology expertise and networks of both Accenture and Microsoft, we can help bridge this gap. As these social enterprises expand their reach, we hope to see significant improvement in the status of vulnerable groups in our communities that need support in sustainability, healthcare, education and agriculture."
"At Microsoft, we empower organizations and individuals to achieve more, through co-innovations and trusted partnerships," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh.
"Many of the social enterprises in Project Amplify are focused on solving these issues, and we're honored to support them with the technology, expertise and ecosystem they need to scale and make meaningful change. Collaborating with Accenture will help turn lifelong passions of mission-driven enterprises into reality and deliver greater positive change for millions of people in our region."
Accenture will focus on helping startups apply technologies to address critical challenges facing environment and society and to advance organizations' sustainability agendas.
Microsoft's involvement in Project Amplify is part of its Global Social Entrepreneurship programme designed to help social enterprises build and scale their companies to do good globally. The Global Social Entrepreneurship programme offers qualified startups access to technology, education, customers, and grants.


