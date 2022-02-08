Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Support for innovative agro-food business ideas underscored

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Speakers at a workshop have stressed encouraging and supporting successful agro-food entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas and food production plans for sustainable initiative to transform the agro-food system in Bangladesh.
Senior officials from different ministries and government agencies working in the food and agriculture sector reaffirmed their commitments and alliances made in the National Pathway Document for the UN food System Summit 2021 for transforming food systems.
The Ministry of Food under its Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) organised the workshop on 'UN Food System Summit 2021' on Sunday at the BIAM Foundation Auditorium in Dhaka, in collaboration with the UN agencies in Bangladesh including Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Global Alliances for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).
Around 100 participants representing ministries and government agencies and development partners attended the workshop.
The workshop aimed at following up the National Pathway Document for the UNFSS Summit 2021, and taking forward the pathway commitments for collaborative effort from different ministries and stakeholders- for transforming food systems and accelerating progress towards Agenda 2030.
The workshop also intended to accelerate the process of implementation as well as commit necessary technical assistance and financial resources for implementation of the pathway commitments.
Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus, Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office attended the workshop as the chief guest while Md. Ruhul Amin Talukder, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Dr. Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury,
Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock attended the program as special guests and spoke on the occasion. Dr.  Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Secretary, Ministry of Food chaired the program.
Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus said, "The goal of pathway is to improve nutritional impact across the country. In this relation, rice-centric agriculture and the food system could be a sustainable source of livelihood and nutrition for us."
"In recent years, rice production has been the focus of our national food and agriculture policies. However, despite the pressure of overpopulation, from the production point of view, we are almost there to meet the demand. Bangladesh has done wonder in increasing its rice production," he added.
Dr. Kaikaus further stressed on the importance of taking necessary strategies to reduce the food waste.
He urged all concerned to encourage and support the young and innovative entrepreneurs to bring sustainable changes in our agri-food system.
Food secretary Dr. Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum said, "In Bangladesh, an estimated 65kg of food is wasted per capita. However, people in Bangladesh are wasting about 5.5 percent of the total procured food. Of the total wastage, 3 percent is being made during procurement and preparation stages, 1.4 percent during serving, and another 1.1 percent from the plates (BIDS, 2016)."
Among this, nearly 68 percent of food wastes coming from urban food markets and households and can be easily composted to make humus material to be used as soil conditioner, she said.
Among others, Md. Shahiduzzaman Faruki, Director General (Additional Secretary), FPMU, Ministry of Food and National Convenor, UNFSS, Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Mr. Robert D. Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh took part and delivered their speech.
The COVID-19 pandemic added considerable pressure on the food system of Bangladesh from production to supplies and to markets - but innovations supported by UN agencies including FAO and international donors have helped address some of those challenges.
In line, FAO implemented the 'Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH)' project, supported by the USAID and European Union steps forward to respond to those affected by the crisis, with focus on promoting positive nutrition and healthy food in-take practice.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft