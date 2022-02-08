Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Peloton shares jump on reports of possible Amazon deal

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Peloton shares jump on reports of possible Amazon deal

Peloton shares jump on reports of possible Amazon deal

NEW YORK, Feb 7: Shares in at-home fitness company Peloton jumped Friday evening in extended trading on Wall Street amid reports of the company's potential takeover by e-commerce giant Amazon.
Shortly before 8:00 pm (0100 GMT), Peloton shares surged 26.42 percent, to $31.10.
Several American media reported on Amazon's interest in Peloton, which has struggled to maintain growth amid easing Covid-19 restrictions.
"Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources.
It added, however that "there's no guarantee the e-commerce giant will follow through with an offer or that Peloton, which is working with its own advisers, would be receptive."
There are other potential buyers, the business newspaper said, but no deal is imminent.
"Should there be a transaction, it could be significant, given Peloton's market value of around $8 billion - down sharply from its high around a year ago of some $50 billion," the Journal reported.
Peloton has been the target of an activist investor, Blackwells Capital, who is pushing for CEO John Foley to be fired and for the company to be sold.
It benefited significantly from the pandemic restrictions of 2020 as gyms closed and people began to exercise at home.
But the company has struggled to adjust to easing Covid restrictions. Its shares fell more than 75 percent last year and almost 25 percent since January.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft