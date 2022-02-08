Stocks break gaining streak

Stocks on Monday witnessed a downward trend after showing four days of positive trend as the risk-averse investors opted for booking profit on stock-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 12.49 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 7051, after gaining 137 points in the past four consecutive sessions. Two other indices also closed slightly lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 3.82 points to finish at 2,607 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 4.43 points to close at 1,509.

Turnover, the most important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 14.28 billion, which was 7.0 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 13.35 billion.

Of the 380 issues traded, 192 declined, 133 advanced and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1,23 billion changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 710 million), Beximco (Tk 650 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 564 million), and Islami Bank Bangladesh (Tk 504 million).

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended marginally lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 61 points to settle at 20,660 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-shedding 36 points to close at 12,411. -BSS











