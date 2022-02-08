Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks break gaining streak

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

Stocks on Monday witnessed a downward trend after showing four days of positive trend as the risk-averse investors opted for booking profit on stock-wise issues.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 12.49 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 7051, after gaining 137 points in the past four consecutive sessions. Two other indices also closed slightly lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 3.82 points to finish at 2,607 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 4.43 points to close at 1,509.
Turnover, the most important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 14.28 billion, which was 7.0 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 13.35 billion.
Of the 380 issues traded, 192 declined, 133 advanced and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1,23 billion changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 710 million), Beximco (Tk 650 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 564 million), and Islami Bank Bangladesh (Tk 504 million).
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended marginally lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 61 points to settle at 20,660 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-shedding 36 points to close at 12,411.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft