Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Maiden direct container ship leaves Ctg port for Italy

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Liberian flagged MV Songa Cheetah, carrying 952 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers sailed off from Chattogram port for Ravenna port in Italy on Monday
This is maiden vessel carrying container stuffed with export cargo sailed  to a European port from the country's main port that handles more than 80 per cent of the overseas trade of Bangladesh.
The vessel is expected to reach Ravenna by the next 16 days, according to Reliance Shipping and Logistics Limited, the local agent of the vessel.
Talking to media at a brief ceremony held at the Jetty No. 4 of New Mooring Container Terminal, Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said this shipment would be a milestone for the country's foreign trade.
Songa Cheetah came directly from Ravenna on Saturday carrying 945 TEUs of empty containers and seven TEUs of import load containers and got a berth at the port jetty within two hours of its arrival.
Italian shipping company Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione SPA has introduced this new direct waterborne service between Chittagong and Ravenna with two small-sized vessels Songa Cheetah and Cape Flores.
Due to the port's inability to accommodate bigger sized vessels, export containers are currently at first transported on small-sized feeder vessels to four transhipment ports including Colombo, Singapore as well as Tanjung Pelepas and Port Klang of Malaysia and some ports in China and then containers are loaded to connecting bigger mother vessels to Europe, USA and African destinations.


