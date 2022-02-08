NBFIs raise interest on deposits to get more customers

The non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) have started to increase their deposit rates to attract more customers and to regain their confidence as the entire sector is going through an image crisis after a series of corruption scandals.

The average deposit rate in the NBFI sector was 7.62 percent in December, whereas banks have taken deposits at an average interest of only 3.99 percent. On the other hand, the average lending rate in NBFIs has decreased.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB), financial institutions disbursed loans at an average interest rate of 10.43 percent in December. The interest rate on loans from banks in that same period was 7.18 percent. A month earlier, in November financial institutions had an average interest rate of 7.55 percent on deposits and 10.64 percent on loans, however, in banks, the average interest rate on loans was 3.99 percent and on the deposit rate was 7.15 percent.

From the data provided it was seen that, among the financial institutions, the highest average interest rate on deposits was that of Aviva Finance, which was renamed from Reliance Finance. Last December, the company took deposits at an average interest rate of 10.24 percent.

The companies with an average interest rate above 9 percent are Phoenix Finance and Investment with 9.98 percent, FAS Finance 9.87 percent, Uttara Finance 9.69 percent, Midas Finance 9.38 percent, CVC Finance 9.32 percent, Fareast Finance 9.31 percent, Premier Leasing 9.27 percent, Prime Finance 9.15 percent and First Finance at 9.11 percent.

Former lead economist in World Bank's Dhaka office Zahid Hossain told The Daily Observer that: "Due to a wide range of corruption in five to seven financial organizations, the whole NBFI sector has been facing an image crisis. I think to overcome it, they took the strategy."

"Though it's good for depositors I think Bangladesh bank needs to keep an eye on them," he added.

As per latest BB figures the amount of default loans has increased by Tk1429 crore in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year as compared to the fourth quarter (April-June) of the last FY2021.

The central bank's data shows that the amount of default loans of the NBFIs has reached the tune of Tk11,757 crore after September. At the end of the June quarter, the amount of the default loan was Tk10,328 crore, which was 15.39 percent of the total credit.

However, with the aim of implementing the single-digit interest rate, BB's has fixed a maximum lending interest rate of 9 percent on bank loans from April 2020 and with this, the interest rate on the deposit is fixed at 6 percent.





