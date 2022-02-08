Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:31 PM
HC issues rule against BB for asking pvt banks to fix staff salary

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Business Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in a week as to why it shall not declare illegal a circular of Bangladesh Bank (BB), that asked private banks of the country to fix minimum salaries for their employees.
The High Court division bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ filed by one investor Farhad Bin Hossain.
The court asked the Finance Secretary and Bangladesh Bank Governor to reply to the rule within a week.
The High court also has also appointed four senior lawyers as amici curiae to take their expert opinions on the matter. The four are- Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Ajmalul Hossain QC, Rokonuddin Mahmud and Probir Niogi.
Barrister AM Masum and Saifur Rahman Rahi moved the writ before the court, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar stood for the state.


