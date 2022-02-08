Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh signs deal to buy 420 broad-gauge wagons from India

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh signs deal to buy 420 broad-gauge wagons from India

Bangladesh signs deal to buy 420 broad-gauge wagons from India

Bangladesh Railway (BR) signed a deal with Indian Hindustan Engineering and Industries Limited to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons involving Taka 231.19 crore for the railways.
 Project director concerned M Mizanur and vice president of the Indian supplier company Prodip Guha signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides at Rail Bhaban on Sunday, according to handouts released by both sides from their relevant offices in Delhi and Dhaka on Monday. Railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.
"The aim of the present government is sustainable development and that's why the railway communication is being developed as a balanced transport mode," said the minister.
He said that the newly procured wagons will boost freight transportation by replacing old and over aged wagons of Bangladesh Railway.
BSS adds: The wagons will be delivered within 27 months from the effective date of contract, Sujan added.  The contract was signed under the project "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project" of Bangladesh Railway. The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is jointly financing for implementing the project.
Ministry high officials including Railways Secretary Dr M Humayun Kabir and Director General of Bangladesh Railway Direndranath Majumder, among others, attended the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft