

Bangladesh signs deal to buy 420 broad-gauge wagons from India

Project director concerned M Mizanur and vice president of the Indian supplier company Prodip Guha signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides at Rail Bhaban on Sunday, according to handouts released by both sides from their relevant offices in Delhi and Dhaka on Monday. Railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

"The aim of the present government is sustainable development and that's why the railway communication is being developed as a balanced transport mode," said the minister.

He said that the newly procured wagons will boost freight transportation by replacing old and over aged wagons of Bangladesh Railway.

BSS adds: The wagons will be delivered within 27 months from the effective date of contract, Sujan added. The contract was signed under the project "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project" of Bangladesh Railway. The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is jointly financing for implementing the project.

Ministry high officials including Railways Secretary Dr M Humayun Kabir and Director General of Bangladesh Railway Direndranath Majumder, among others, attended the function.





Bangladesh Railway (BR) signed a deal with Indian Hindustan Engineering and Industries Limited to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons involving Taka 231.19 crore for the railways.Project director concerned M Mizanur and vice president of the Indian supplier company Prodip Guha signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides at Rail Bhaban on Sunday, according to handouts released by both sides from their relevant offices in Delhi and Dhaka on Monday. Railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest."The aim of the present government is sustainable development and that's why the railway communication is being developed as a balanced transport mode," said the minister.He said that the newly procured wagons will boost freight transportation by replacing old and over aged wagons of Bangladesh Railway.BSS adds: The wagons will be delivered within 27 months from the effective date of contract, Sujan added. The contract was signed under the project "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project" of Bangladesh Railway. The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is jointly financing for implementing the project.Ministry high officials including Railways Secretary Dr M Humayun Kabir and Director General of Bangladesh Railway Direndranath Majumder, among others, attended the function.