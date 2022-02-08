Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Import Order Approved

Traders allowed to import goods worth $0.5m thru TT

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Correspondent

The cabinet has given approval to the draft 'import policy order' for 2021-24 on Monday allowing   retailers to import goods worth $0.5 million through telegraphic transfer (TT).
The order was approved at a virtual cabinet meeting which Prime Miniter Sheikh Hasina chaired from her official residence Ganabhavan. Ministers, state ministers and other concerned officials took part in the meeting via video conference.
Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam later briefed the media  from his Secretariat office. He said this trade policy is for 2021-24 or maybe for 2022-25. It spelled out that some imports will be controlled and some have been opened.
It is easy to import products through TT. In this case, it does not take much paperwork. Earlier import of goods worth over a maximum of $0.2 million were permitted through TT (telegraphic transfer of money), now the ceiling has been increased to 0.5 million dollars.
In this regard, he said, those who are industrialists can import any amount of goods or equipment. Someone who trades in refrigerator parts can bring any quantity of products by opening of LC. But using TT will be able to bring goods only up to a maximum of 0.5 million dollars. It is very easy to import goods by TT.  
The Cabinet Secretary said that the government did not agree to request of the international mediator to lift the fumigation system under import policy in the case of import of agricultural products. "Despite many international requests, we have not agreed to lift the fumigation," he said.
"The reason for this," he said "Is that if it is allowed or brought, it can be detrimental to our country, for example, if there is a possibility of a pandemic when it comes to importing agricultural products, then there is necessity for scanning to detect virus or other germs."
"As an example when we import cotton we check it for two times whether any germs or infectious virus are there. This is called fumigation. The US has repeatedly requested us to give up the fumigation system. But according to our experts, there is a kind of insect in American cotton."
"If this insect goes into the air then not only cotton in our country but also other plants or fruits remained exposed to massive negative or detrimental impact", the Cabinet Secretary said.
Like cotton, hybrid seeds also need to be tested by agriculture experts before sawing in the fields he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft