Traders allowed to import goods worth $0.5m thru TT

The cabinet has given approval to the draft 'import policy order' for 2021-24 on Monday allowing retailers to import goods worth $0.5 million through telegraphic transfer (TT).

The order was approved at a virtual cabinet meeting which Prime Miniter Sheikh Hasina chaired from her official residence Ganabhavan. Ministers, state ministers and other concerned officials took part in the meeting via video conference.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam later briefed the media from his Secretariat office. He said this trade policy is for 2021-24 or maybe for 2022-25. It spelled out that some imports will be controlled and some have been opened.

It is easy to import products through TT. In this case, it does not take much paperwork. Earlier import of goods worth over a maximum of $0.2 million were permitted through TT (telegraphic transfer of money), now the ceiling has been increased to 0.5 million dollars.

In this regard, he said, those who are industrialists can import any amount of goods or equipment. Someone who trades in refrigerator parts can bring any quantity of products by opening of LC. But using TT will be able to bring goods only up to a maximum of 0.5 million dollars. It is very easy to import goods by TT.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the government did not agree to request of the international mediator to lift the fumigation system under import policy in the case of import of agricultural products. "Despite many international requests, we have not agreed to lift the fumigation," he said.

"The reason for this," he said "Is that if it is allowed or brought, it can be detrimental to our country, for example, if there is a possibility of a pandemic when it comes to importing agricultural products, then there is necessity for scanning to detect virus or other germs."

"As an example when we import cotton we check it for two times whether any germs or infectious virus are there. This is called fumigation. The US has repeatedly requested us to give up the fumigation system. But according to our experts, there is a kind of insect in American cotton."

"If this insect goes into the air then not only cotton in our country but also other plants or fruits remained exposed to massive negative or detrimental impact", the Cabinet Secretary said.

