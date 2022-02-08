Umme Habiba

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Umme Habiba, wife of former president of Daulatpur Upazlila Unit Juba Dal in the district Professor Mahabub Lasker, died of heart failure at 8:30am on Sunday. She was 46.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Idris Ali Biswas Islamia Madrasa premises at Allar Dargah in the upazila after Magrib prayer.

Later, she was buried at a graveyard in the area.

Mahir Uddin

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Advocate Mahir Uddin, father of Joint General Secretary of Daulatpur Upazila Unit of Shecchashebak Dal Jahangir Arif Biplob, died of old-age complications on Saturday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Jhaudia in the upazila at 10am on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

Sree Suresh Adbor

BARSHAL: Sree Suresh Adbor, father of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabad Barishal Press Club Office Secretary Sukhenda Adbor, died of heart failure at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday noon. He was 68.

He was cremated at Medirabad Tara Bunia Crematorium in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.