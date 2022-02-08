Video
Five people nabbed, drugs seized in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondents

Five people have been arrested and a huge volume of drugs seized in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Kurigram, Kishoreganj and Patuakhali, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with three kilograms of hemp from Panchbibi Upazila in the district at dawn on Sunday.
The arrested person is Amirul Islam, 29, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Chenchra Village in the upazila.
RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Zahid said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Squad Commander  Assistant Superintend of Police Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Chanchra Village at dawn, and arrested him along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the ASP added.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, recovered 45kg of hemp and 47 bottles of eskup from Gorakmandol border area in Fulbari Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.
BGB sources said on information that a large consignment of drugs being smuggled through Gorakmandol border, a team of BGB from Forakmandol Camp led by its Nayek Nazmul Alam conducted a drive there.
Sensing the presence of the team, the smugglers fled the scene leaving the drugs behind.
Later, BGB members recovered the hemp and eskuf syrups from there.
A general diary was lodged with Fulbari PS in this connection.   
However, the seized drugs were handed over to the Department of Narcotics Control.
Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Shimulbari Camp Company Commander Suvedar Mainul Islam confirmed the matter.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in two separate drives, arrested three people along with 40 bottles phensidyl and 240 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested persons are: Md Khokan, 51, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Katakhali Village in Sadar Upazila; and Md Akram, 30, son of Late Akkas Molla of Purba Kandail Village, and Md Sohel, 20, son of Md Hannan of Kamarhatia Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katakhali area of Sadar Upazila at night, and arrested Md Khokan along with 40 bottles of phensidyl.
In another drive, RAB members arrested Md Akram and Md Sohel along with 240 yaba tablets from Latibabad Charpara area in Sadar Upazila.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in these connections, the RAB official added.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with two kilograms of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.
The arrested person is Golam Md Russell, 38, son of late Rustam Ali Mridha, a resident of Ward No. 6 Dakshin Adampur Village under Bahrampur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Md Nur Hossain conducted a drive in Dakshin Adampur area at around 7:15pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday.


