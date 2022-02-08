Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cancer patients get aid at Gafargaon

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 7: Department of Social Services has given financial aid to poor cancer patients in Gafargaon Upazila Parishad hallroom of the district on Sunday noon.
Gafargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md.Tajul Islam handed over the cheque of Tk 50,000 to 23 cancer patients each.
Upazila Social Service Officer Nehrin Tabassum, Gafargaon Press Club President and Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob, Public Health Engineer Saiful Islam and Field Coordinator Abdus Samad, among others, were present at the distribution programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
The seventh phase of UP elections was held in Rangamati
Five people nabbed, drugs seized in four districts
Cancer patients get aid at Gafargaon
Three more die of corona at RMCH
Three youths of Derai missing from Greece border
Dilruba Haque, wife of late president of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakhhan Parishad
1,002 beneficiaries get financial help in Gaibandha


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft