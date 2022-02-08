Cancer patients get aid at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 7: Department of Social Services has given financial aid to poor cancer patients in Gafargaon Upazila Parishad hallroom of the district on Sunday noon.

Gafargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md.Tajul Islam handed over the cheque of Tk 50,000 to 23 cancer patients each.

Upazila Social Service Officer Nehrin Tabassum, Gafargaon Press Club President and Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob, Public Health Engineer Saiful Islam and Field Coordinator Abdus Samad, among others, were present at the distribution programme.







