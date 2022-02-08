Three more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Feb 7: Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus.

Of them, two were from Rajshahi and another from Bogura districts.

Some 70 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.





