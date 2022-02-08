Video
Three youths of Derai missing from Greece border

Families unsure of their death; Human-traffickers still active

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondent

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Feb 7:  Three youths of Derai
 Upazila of the district are missing from Greece border on their way to entering Europe.
According to sources, they were included in an immigration-seeking team of 22 youths, and the team was trying to enter Europe by crossing the Greece border.
On February 3, 12 immigration seekers' bodies were recovered from Turkey-Greece border by Turkish Border Forces. These bodies were found buried with ice in Ipsala Village of Erdina Province of Greece. This news appeared in local mass media, and it triggered bewailing scenes in these families.
Families came to know about their deaths from some incompetent sources. But they are yet to become sure in this connection. In search of their beloved sons, their parents are running here and there. But they are finding no way.
Family members of missing youths said, by mid-December last year, Joni Sadar, 34, son of Ful Mia Sardar of Sakitpur Village under Karimpur Union in the upazila, Juned Ahmed, 22, son of Lal Mia of Kornagaon Village, and Akash Ray, 25, son of Ashotosh Ray of Shallar Anandapur Union left for Europe illegally through international human trafficker Enamul Haq of Tukderai Village in Karimpur Union.
Akash Ray is dweller of Kallani Village in Derai Upazila and nephew (sister's son) of Bidhan Ray. Human Trafficker Enamul Haq had contracted for reaching these youths to Greece via Dubai-Iran-Turkey.
The contract money included Tk two lakh (Bangladesh-Dubai), Tk three lakh (Dubai-Iran), Tk 1.80 lakh (Iran-Turkey), and Tk 3.5 lakh (Turkey-Greece). Enamul has already handed in these amounts.  
A visit found bewailing scene in house of Ful Mia. He came to know death news of his son Joni Sardar in newspaper. But he has yet to become sure in this connection as middleman Enamul did not tell him anything clearly.
But father Lal Mia of missing youth Junaed Ahmed said, "My son was sent to Turkey via Dubai-Iran. On January 31 (Monday) I talked with my son for the last time. Men of Enamul asked money for dropping my son to Greece by car from Turkey. On that day sitting in the shop of Bidhan Ray, I and Bhdhan Ray handed over Tk 7 lakh to nephew Shahjahan of Enamul for Junaed and Bidhan's nephew. Since then, there has been no contact with my son. Enamul cannot be contacted."
He said crying, "I came to know from relatives he died. If died, I appealed to the government for helping us get back the body."
Businessman Bidhan Ray said, "After Monday there has been no contact with my nephew. I did not see him among pictures of the dead. Enamul informed, all did not die in the border, and some are undergoing treatment in hospital. My nephew (son of sister) may be among them. He said that he would let me know later after checking."   
On the illegal way to Europe, earlier Mahbubul Alam Karim, son of Master Abdus Sabur Mia of Chandipur Village, drowned in the Mediterranean Ocean. He was persuaded by Enamul.   
Locals said, once Enamul Haq, son of Hajji Abdul Wahed of Tukderai Village in the upazila, would operate engine-run boat; suddenly he started travelling to and from Dhaka-Sylhet, and started persuading local youths to go to Europe; for going to Europe, many locals started to contract him with lakhs of taka; and he bought flats in Sylhet Town and purchased car.
In persuasion of Enamul, some reached Europe, but many others either got buried in the Mediterranean Ocean or died from being trapped in bordering barbed wire fencing. Some have returned empty-handed from Libya-Iran-Turkey while others were jailed.
According to sources, to suppress his criminal activities, Enamul Haq, a member of human-trafficking syndicate, has made his recent entry into the media; he has been shown as chairman of an online portal; it was learnt, the editor of the portal is also involved in crime and corruption; victims said if the local administration plays an active role in this regard, such human trafficking crime will come down.


