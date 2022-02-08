Video
Home Countryside

1,002 beneficiaries get financial help in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondent,

GAIBANDHA, Feb 7:  A total of 1,002 beneficiaries of Malibari Union in Sadar Upazila of the district got financial help of Tk 77,42,300 from Income Support Programme for the Poorest- JAWTNO Project.
A function on financial assistance distribution was held on the Malibari Union Parishad (UP) Complex premises on Sunday with UP Chairman Soyeb Md Russel in the chair.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, handed over the assistance to the beneficiaries as chief guest.
Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, in her speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adopted the project for empowering the poor mothers of the country and ensuring nutrition for their children through the conditional cash transfer to the beneficiaries.
She also suggested the beneficiaries to use the cash support properly to attain the cherished goals of the project.
Each of the beneficiaries received cash support ranging from Tk 7,200 to Tk 11,000.
Organizing Secretary of District Awami League Mridul Mostofi Zontu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiul Alam, UP members, political leaders, local elites including journalists were present on the occasion.  
UP Chairman Soyeb Md Russel said the beneficiaries of the project are the pregnant women and mothers with children below age of 5 years from the selected households.
The project is being implemented by Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives with the financial support of Government of Bangladesh and World Bank, he said adding that a total of 1,002 pregnant women and mothers of the union had been brought under the project.


