Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:30 PM
Three found dead in 3 districts

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondents

Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Patuakhali and Kurigram, in two days.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a man in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Majid Mia, 60, son of late Amzad Hossain, a resident of Kamarpara Laxmipur Village in the upazila. He was an auto-bike driver by profession.
The deceased's family sources said Majid Mia went out of the house along with his auto-bike on Sunday noon. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body on the Rangpur-Bogura Highway near a brick kiln owned by Royel Mia in Dhaperhat Ekbarpur area on Monday noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Serajul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.   
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at an open space beside the Dashmina-Dhaka Highway in Machhuakhali Bazar area under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila at around 8:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals said the man had been seen roaming around there for the last seven to eight days.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a canal in Baniatari Haria area under Santoshpur Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the decease.


