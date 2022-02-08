Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 7: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ismat Jahan Lubaba, 17, daughter of Md Rahel Patwari, a resident of Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Dhaligouranagar High School in the area.

Local sources said the family members arranged a marriage for Lubaba a couple of days back. Lubaba refused to get married, but her family members kept forcing her to do.

Following this, Lubaba hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Lalmohan Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.









