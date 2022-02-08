10 rivers need dredging at Dhoubaura



The photo shows paddy saplings planted on the river bed at Dhobaura. photo: observer

At least 10 rivers have turned dead canals after losing their navigability in the upazila. The rivers are in existence crisis.

Two main rivers, the Kangsa River and the Netai River, are across vast areas in the upazila. Once many water transports would ply on the Kangsa River from Goaltala Bazar to Pourakandulia Bazar. Various goods would be transported through river ways.

At present, some transports are seen plying on the Kangsa in the rainy season only. Now there have emerged some chars on its bed. The case of the Netai River is the same. Due to grabbing and navigability crisis, the Netai River has lost its current. Ghoshgaon, Dakkhin Mizpara, and Gamaritala unions under the upazila would remain in adequate water. But it has turned into a dead canal due to grabbing and lack of dredging. Chars have emerged in different areas.

Locals and farmers are suffering in many ways. In the rainy season, they live miserably due to stranded water in the river, and in the dry season, they suffer because of the navigability crisis.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, 10 rivers including Satarkhakli, Ghagatia, Tarai, Sutia, Gudaira, Pachhai and Gumuria are now turned into croplands; on their beds, paddy and other crops have been cultivated; some living houses have also been raised; and some people have developed enclosures by stranding water.

During a recent visit found difficult pictures of these rivers. Union Chairman Harun Ur Rashid said, if water would come from India to Pechhai River, farmers would be benefitted. "The river needs dredging to get water from India. I will arrange dredging by allocating fund from the union budget."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiquzzaman said, the river dredging proposal has been sent, and it is hoped that dredging will be possible.

Upazila Chairman David Rana Sisim said, "We have taken an initiative to save farmers by dredging one/two small rivers".

Some locals think that a barrage in the main river is urgent to save rivers.









DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Feb 7: Irrigation water crisis in Dhobaura Upazila of the district hampers farming activities.At least 10 rivers have turned dead canals after losing their navigability in the upazila. The rivers are in existence crisis.Two main rivers, the Kangsa River and the Netai River, are across vast areas in the upazila. Once many water transports would ply on the Kangsa River from Goaltala Bazar to Pourakandulia Bazar. Various goods would be transported through river ways.At present, some transports are seen plying on the Kangsa in the rainy season only. Now there have emerged some chars on its bed. The case of the Netai River is the same. Due to grabbing and navigability crisis, the Netai River has lost its current. Ghoshgaon, Dakkhin Mizpara, and Gamaritala unions under the upazila would remain in adequate water. But it has turned into a dead canal due to grabbing and lack of dredging. Chars have emerged in different areas.Locals and farmers are suffering in many ways. In the rainy season, they live miserably due to stranded water in the river, and in the dry season, they suffer because of the navigability crisis.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, 10 rivers including Satarkhakli, Ghagatia, Tarai, Sutia, Gudaira, Pachhai and Gumuria are now turned into croplands; on their beds, paddy and other crops have been cultivated; some living houses have also been raised; and some people have developed enclosures by stranding water.During a recent visit found difficult pictures of these rivers. Union Chairman Harun Ur Rashid said, if water would come from India to Pechhai River, farmers would be benefitted. "The river needs dredging to get water from India. I will arrange dredging by allocating fund from the union budget."Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiquzzaman said, the river dredging proposal has been sent, and it is hoped that dredging will be possible.Upazila Chairman David Rana Sisim said, "We have taken an initiative to save farmers by dredging one/two small rivers".Some locals think that a barrage in the main river is urgent to save rivers.