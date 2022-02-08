Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 rivers need dredging at Dhoubaura

Farming hampered for irrigation water crisis

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Our Correspondent

The photo shows paddy saplings planted on the river bed at Dhobaura. photo: observer

The photo shows paddy saplings planted on the river bed at Dhobaura. photo: observer

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Feb 7: Irrigation water crisis in Dhobaura Upazila of the district hampers farming activities.
At least 10 rivers have turned dead canals after losing their navigability in the upazila. The rivers are in existence crisis.
 Two main rivers, the Kangsa River and the Netai River, are across vast areas in the upazila. Once many water transports would ply on the Kangsa River from Goaltala Bazar to Pourakandulia Bazar. Various goods would be transported through river ways.
At present, some transports are seen plying on the Kangsa in the rainy season only. Now there have emerged some chars on its bed. The case of the Netai River is the same. Due to grabbing and navigability crisis, the Netai River has lost its current. Ghoshgaon, Dakkhin Mizpara, and Gamaritala unions under the upazila would remain in adequate water. But it has turned into a dead canal due to grabbing and lack of dredging. Chars have emerged in different areas.
Locals and farmers are suffering in many ways. In the rainy season, they live miserably due to stranded water in the river, and in the dry season, they suffer because of the navigability crisis.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, 10 rivers including Satarkhakli, Ghagatia, Tarai, Sutia, Gudaira, Pachhai and Gumuria are now turned into croplands; on their beds, paddy and other crops have been cultivated; some living houses have also been raised; and some people have developed enclosures by stranding water.
During a recent visit found difficult pictures of these rivers. Union Chairman Harun Ur Rashid said, if water would come from India to Pechhai River, farmers would be benefitted. "The river needs dredging to get water from India. I will arrange dredging by allocating fund from the union budget."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiquzzaman said, the river dredging proposal has been sent, and it is hoped that dredging will be possible.
Upazila Chairman David Rana Sisim said, "We have taken an initiative to save farmers by dredging one/two small rivers".
Some locals think that a barrage in the main river is urgent to save rivers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
The seventh phase of UP elections was held in Rangamati
Five people nabbed, drugs seized in four districts
Cancer patients get aid at Gafargaon
Three more die of corona at RMCH
Three youths of Derai missing from Greece border
Dilruba Haque, wife of late president of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakhhan Parishad
1,002 beneficiaries get financial help in Gaibandha


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft