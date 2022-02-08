Two killed in separate road mishaps

Two people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Habiganj, on Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Koushiq Chakrabarty, 22, son of Japan Chakrabarty, a resident of Krishi Bank Mohalla under Panchbibi Municipality.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Palash Chandra Deb said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Radhnagar area at around 10pm, which left motorcyclist Koushiq and pillion rider Panna seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Koushiq succumbed to his injuries. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured as a passenger carrying bus hit a jeep on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Mia, 52, a resident of Daudnagar Village in Shayestaganj Upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, the Shayestaganj Highway PS OC said a Comilla-bound passenger-laden bus hit a jeep coming from opposite direction on the highway in Shahpur area at around 3:30pm, leaving the jeep diver dead on the spot and five others injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Habiganj General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.









