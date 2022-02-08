Lata will live on through her magical voice

Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, February 7:  It was a very sad Sunday for India as the country woke up to hear the news of the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old melody queen breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital this morning following multi-organ failure.
She was laid to rest with full State honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared a special bond with Lata ji, reached Mumbai to lead the nation to pay adieu to her. He tweeted, " Paid my last respects to Lata didi in Mumbai.'
Prominent among those who attended the funeral were Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who said that Lata ji's demise had left him ' heartbroken'.  Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar also attended the funeral.  
Noted film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, composer Shankar Mahadevan, singer Rahul Vaidya and former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were present at her final journey.  
Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Lata didi. According to reports, as many as 2,700 police personnel including many senior officers were part of the arrangements for the last rites. A large number of mourners could be seen on television, walking along her flower bedecked cortege from her Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park.  
The veteran singer was admitted to hospital early last month after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Around January 28, she was taken off the ventilator after she showed slight signs of improvement. On February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support.  
Indian cricketers wore black arm bands during their first ODI against West Indies to pay homage to Mangeshkar.



