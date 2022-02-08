Rahul names Channi as Punjab CM face

NEW DELHI, Feb 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's Chief Ministerial face in Punjab, putting an end to speculation that has stretched for months and set off rumblings within.

"It is not a decision by Rahul Gandhi but by Punjab," Gandhi said at a virtual rally in Ludhiana. "I can have an opinion but I can't decide. The people of Punjab said we want a gareeb ghar ka CM (a CM from a poor household). I agree with this."

As he built up to the announcement, Gandhi said there was "no dearth of diamonds in the Congress". Both top contenders, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Channi, were present with him.

"Leaders are not made in 10-15 days. They are born from fights and struggles. Sidhu, Channi and (Sunil) Jakhar have all walked on difficult paths and learned from that. It is difficult to pick a diamond from many such diamonds," said Gandhi, before eventually naming Channi. -TOI







