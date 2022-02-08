Australia reopens borders to tourists on February 21

SYDNEY, Feb 7: Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said, announcing borders will reopen to all visa holders "on the 21st of February of this year". "If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," he said.

Australia's ports and airports slammed shut to tourists in March 2020 with the aim of protecting the island continent against the surging global pandemic.

Since then, Australians have mostly been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter. -AFP









