Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

MILAN, FEB 7: Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria enjoyed dream Juventus debuts on Sunday with a goal each in a 2-0 win over Verona which puts their new team in Serie A's Champions League places, while Napoli are hot on leaders Inter Milan's heels after seeing off Venezia.
The duo made sure that Juve took advantage of Atalanta falling to a shock 2-1 home defeat to lowly Cagliari by beating spirited Verona in Turin to take their place in the top four for the first time this season.
Serbia forward Vlahovic took just 12 minutes at a foggy Allianz Stadium to show why Juve shelled out an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) to snatch him from Fiorentina, racing onto Paulo Dybala's chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.
Zakaria, who arrived for 4.5 million euros from Borussia Moenchengladbach on transfer deadline day, sealed the points in the 61st minute when he was sent clean through on goal by Alvaro Morata and lashed home a precise finish which put Juve two points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta.
"It's important to score goals but I want to improve in every aspect of the game, general play, passing, mentality, everything that can help the team," Vlahovic told DAZN.
Juve have played a game more than Atalanta, and travel to Bergamo next weekend to face a team who were blasted by coach Gian Piero Gasperini as "not good enough" following their loss to Cagliari.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri poured cold water on Vlahovic's suggestion that Juve were aiming for the league title, even though only eight points separate his side from Inter.
"The Scudetto is between Inter, Milan and Napoli, we are out of it right now. It's still wide open for the Champions League and we have to take it one step at a time," he said.
Vlahovic's 18th league strike of the season puts him level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile in the hunt for Italy's 'Capocannoniere' scoring award.
The 22-year-old had a great chance to go it alone at the top shortly before half-time after superb interplay between Dybala and Morata led to the latter whipping over a perfect cross to his new strike partner.
However Vlahovic could only glance wide, leaving the door open for Verona -- missing key players Giovanni Simeone and Gianluca Caprari -- that was only closed once Zakaria struck.
Victor Osimhen put Napoli at the heart of the title race with a goal in his first start since November which helped his team to a 2-0 win.
Nigeria striker Osimhen had made two brief substitute appearances since fracturing bones in his face in a sickening head clash at Inter, and he rewarded coach Luciano Spalletti's decision to pick him by leaping to head Napoli ahead just before the hour mark at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.
Andrea Petagna sealed the points in the 100th minute of a match extended due a clash of heads between the referee and Venezia's Tyronne Ebuehi, as well as that same player's late red card for a dreadful foul on Dries Mertens.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels
Salah's Egypt target revenge in WC play-off
Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada
Senegal crowned African champions
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL
Bopara made Sylhet captain
England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft