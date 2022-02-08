Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada



Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 6, 2022. photo: AFP

Real Madrid then capitalised on Sevilla's goalless draw with Osasuna on Saturday by edging past Granada 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to a daunting six points.

In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio finally broke Granada's resistance in the 74th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona were more emphatic as they scored four in 40 minutes at Camp Nou before surviving a late fightback from Atletico after Luis Suarez headed in and Alves saw red with 20 minutes left.

A statement victory returns Xavi Hernandez's side into the top four for the first time since September, with Atletico now two points behind in fifth.

"The team, the fans and the club in general needed a win like this," said Xavi. "It could be a turning point, we can't hold back now."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said: "If we took advantage of our opportunities everyone would be saying how good our counter-attack was. Their effectiveness has prevailed today."

Atletico took an early lead through Yannick Carrasco but Barcelona came storming back, Alba equalising with surely one of the goals of the season before Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Alves all struck to leave Simeone's side facing an annihilation.

Instead, Suarez headed in and Alves was sent off as tempers flared. But Barcelona held on, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, signed from Arsenal, coming on off the bench to make his debut in the second half. -AFP







