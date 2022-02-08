Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Senegal crowned African champions

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Senegal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. photo: AFP

Senegal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. photo: AFP

DAKAR, FEB 7: Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.
"African champions. What a game! What a team! You did it. Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. Congratulations to our heroes," Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted after the Lions' win Sunday night.
Sall declared Monday a national holiday to celebrate the "brilliant victory", public television announced.
The president, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, also cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS television said.
Dakar erupted when Liverpool star Mane scored the decisive penalty to give Senegal the win in a shoot-out (4-2) after the final finished goalless at the end of extra time. Hundreds of supporters in Senegal jerseys flocked to Independence Square, near the presidential palace in the heart of Dakar, to celebrate.
The square vibrated to the sound of car horns, vuvuzelas, whistles and firecrackers.
A festive atmosphere spread across the capital, with national flags hung from buildings, on vehicles and sidewalks.
At the massive African Renaissance Monument which towers above the capital from a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, dozens of fans hugged each other amid bonfires after the penalty shoot-out.
"I'm happy. It's the best day of my life," 25-year-old Modou Ba, a car washer, told AFP.
"We waited a long time. (The cup) is finally here. We really needed it," said Seydou Nourou Diop, a 27-year-old accountant.
Student Khadim Lo, 21, said he was "very proud of our Lions. It's exceptional."
At the foot of the monument, supporters then left the fanzone to reach the street, some standing on cars and mingling with the crowds coming out of their homes to celebrate.
Earlier, the tense shoot-out saw some anxious supporters in tears and even unable to watch the screen, Mane having missed a penalty during normal time, his shot saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
"He must not miss the penalty. For a final the great player does not miss. It's unacceptable," fumed Pape Mbaye, a 24-year-old driver.
The crowd started to relax as two Egyptian shots missed the mark.
They finally exploded with joy after Mane converted the last shot to make Senegal African
champions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels
Salah's Egypt target revenge in WC play-off
Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada
Senegal crowned African champions
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL
Bopara made Sylhet captain
England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft