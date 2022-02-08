Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) is congratulated by Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, on February 6, 2022. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) is congratulated by Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, on February 6, 2022. photo: AFP

PARIS, FEB 7: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain stretched their mammoth lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points with a 5-1 thrashing of defending champions Lille on Sunday.
Mauricio Pochettino's men were given a helping hand by a nightmarish display from Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira netted twice, while Presnel Kimpembe also got on the scoresheet.
All eyes in the capital remain on Paris' Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on February 15.
Mbappe, who has long been linked with Real, said that match has been the reason he is yet to make a decision about his future, despite having been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club since the start of last month.
"Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things," the World Cup winner told Amazon Prime.
"Even if I'm free to do what I want, I'm not going to talk to the opponents. I'm focused on winning against Real Madrid and we'll see what happens afterwards."
This game, though, was the perfect response for PSG after their French Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Nice in midweek.
Lille are languishing down in 11th place after a seventh defeat of their title defence.
The hosts needed to get something from the game to move into the top half of the table, but they made a calamitous start.
Grbic somehow failed to gather in Nuno Mendes' low cross despite being under no pressure, and Danilo duly stabbed into an empty net to give PSG a 10th-minute lead.
Hatem Ben Arfa, making his first start since last April after his surprise move to Lille, set up Sven Botman to equalise before the half-hour mark.
But PSG were back in front in the 32nd minute as Grbic totally missed Messi's corner and Kimpembe bundled home from close range.
Messi grabbed his first goal of 2022 in slightly fortuitous circumstances, as a clearance ricocheted of his shins and played him in on goal.
Grbic rushed out to close the angle, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner coolly dinked the ball into the net to score his second Ligue 1 goal.
"I have never had any doubts about Messi," said PSG coach Pochettino. "He's the best player in the world.
"He was spectacular. I'm happy with his performance."
PSG quickly put paid to any thoughts of a second-half comeback from Lille as Danilo scored his second goal.
The 26-year-old Grbic's day took another turn for the worse as he followed a fumble with a poor clearance, which Leandro Paredes squared for Danilo to fire a long-range effort into the bottom corner.
There was nothing the goalkeeper could do to keep about PSG's fifth goal midway through the second half, though, as Mbappe unleashed a magnificent, curling strike from outside the area into the top
corner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels
Salah's Egypt target revenge in WC play-off
Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada
Senegal crowned African champions
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL
Bopara made Sylhet captain
England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft