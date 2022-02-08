Video
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Shakib Al Hasan unsurprisingly credited his bowlers for their winning run in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), stating that they eased the job of the batters who are yet to flourish with full glory.
"We have been defending very well. Credit goes to all the bowlers, especially the way they have been bowling," Shakib said in Sylhet on Monday after their yet another victory, defending a low total against Comilla Victorians.
The win put Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal top of the point table with 11 points from eight games. Having won this game, they also made a giant stride towards the last four spots.
Against Comilla Victorians Barishal posted 155-5, a slightly better performance than the last three matches, where they were restricted below 150. But still they ended up winning those matches, largely due to their bowlers' good performance.
Shakib Al Hasan in fact led the charge with bowling alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The premier allrounder of the world also played well with willow, so far making two half-centuries. Not only this, he also was adjudged man of the match for the three matches in a row.
"We are not too short in scoring also. We just need 2-3 boundaries that give us 165-170. That will be a very good score to defend as we have a good bowling attack," Shakib added.
He further said despite the bowlers' outstanding job, the batters need to make sure that they could post 160/170 on the board.
" We need to make sure, in the next game we need to do that. It's not about 20-25 runs or anything. It's a matter of 2-3 balls which can give us 2-3 boundaries  and that's all we need. We have a capable team. I am hopeful that they will do it," he remarked.     -BSS


