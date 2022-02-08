Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
Bopara made Sylhet captain

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sylhet Sunrisers team management made Ravi Bopara captain, replacing Mosaddek Hossain Saikat just before their match against Khulna Tigers on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
In a bid to give Mosaddek a good space to concentrate on his performance, Bopara was appointed captain, the team management sources said.
This was the second time that captain was changed all of a sudden at the eleventh hour after Chattogram Challengers appointed Naeem Islam as captain in the place of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Sylhet Sunrisers languished at the bottom table with just three points from six matches. They just won one game and shared point in another game, courtesy to rain.
Ahead of their first match at the home ground, they appointed their English recruit Bopara as their captain with an aim to get back to the winning way. Another defeat would put their aspiration to confirm last four spot in limbo.
However Sylhet Sunrisers team management is yet to confirm as to why they brought change in captaincy.
Meanwhile Sylhet also lost fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to injury. Pace bowler AKS Swadhin replaced him for the reminder of the BPL.     -BSS


