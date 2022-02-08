

Sports Minister criticises BFF for taking over Archery venue

The Sports Minister was delivering the speech of the chief guest of the inaugural programme of the National Target Ball Competition at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex at Paltan while he pointed at the topic.

A few days back, BFF began using the venue in Tongi forcefully to host football matches despite the fact that the venue is home to the national archers. BFF completely ignored objections from Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) and BFF officials showed disrespect to the Archery officials reputedly.

In his speech, the State Minister said, "The way BFF occupied the Archery venue was wrong. The dispute between Archery and BFF was not supposed to take place. We solved the issue last year. Then we permitted BFF to use the venue on one condition that they would have to discuss with Archery officials first. If Archery doesn't want then BFF will have to find a different place."

Mr Zahid said that the BFF didn't follow the directive even last year. He raised a question about what was the purpose of building stadiums at different place in the country if BFF wanted to play the BPL matches at two venues only.

He warned that it would be tough to allocate venues against BFF in future. In fact, it was an indirect warning for BFF from the authority.

The Minister said, "Archery is one of the disciplines that brought international successes for our nation. So, we didn't like the way BFF take over the Archery venue and it will not be easy to allocate venues for them (BFF) if they continue these activities.

He finally said that the BFF would be permitted to play only one match a week at the Tongi venue after 20 February.

In the meantime, BFF cancelled Bashundhara Kings Area, the official home venue of Bashundhara Kings, as a BPL venue and picked only two venues to play the matches. From seven venues, the venues were reduced to only two overnight.

Following the venue snub, Bashundhara Kings lodged a complaint against the BFF decisions with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) situated in Lausanne, Switzerland. The club is also prepared to lodge complaints to the governing body of world football FIFA and the governing body of Asian football AFC.







