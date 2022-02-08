Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arjuna Ranatunga recalls his meeting with Lata Mangeshkar

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga can't forget his first meeting with India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, who at the age of 92, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.
Recalling the incident, the ex-captain said, "It was our great pleasure to have played the Charity match to raise funds for her Pune's cancer hospital in 2003. The BCCI's late president Raj Singh Dungarpaur, who had been my friend and an admirer of Lanka cricket had invited us to play the match in Mumbai and we participated".
Arjuna Ranatunga had reached the ground in a helicopter from a nearby destination.   
"It was the best of things we could do for an ever-enterprising lady. When I informed her that my mother (Nandani) is her great fan and has watched many Indian films in which Lata ji has sung songs, she immediately gave me a set of CDs signed by her and my mother, who is 84 now, still has been listening to her voice".
"I am very sad to hear about her passing away. She was not only an icon for India, but internationally famed. Her music touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, and her legacy will live on for many more years through her music", Ranatunga added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels
Salah's Egypt target revenge in WC play-off
Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada
Senegal crowned African champions
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL
Bopara made Sylhet captain
England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft