Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Shakib stars as FBs outdo CVs

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan of Fortune Barishal playing big shot during Bangabandhu BPL 2022 match against Comilla Victorians at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Fortune Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan of Fortune Barishal playing big shot during Bangabandhu BPL 2022 match against Comilla Victorians at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Fortune Barishal

Fortune Barishal rout table topper Comilla Victorians by 32 runs on Monday in the 1st Sylhet phase match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet to step forward to the play offs.
No surprise that Comilla won the toss and invited Barishal to bat first. Shakib led side Barishal however, posted a decent total of 155 for five on the board despite losing two wickets within initial powerplay overs. Big man Chris Gayle got out on 10 while Nazmul Shanto, batting at one-down, departed cheaply on one.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in and paired with Munim Shahriar, who played his 2nd match in the ongoing event. The opener missed a fifty for five runs. He slaughtered Victorian bowlers on the way to his 180 strike rated 25-ball innings hitting four fours and three sixes.
Shakib then stood 67-run's 4th wickets' stand with Twohid Hridoy. The proven star of the format picked up another fifty in the event was dismissed on 50 off 37 by four boundaries and couple of over-boundaries. DJ bravo returned to the dugout scoring 10 runs. But Hridoy remained unbeaten on 31 and Nurul Hasah Shohan was on three till the last delivery of the outing.
Tanvir Islam bagged two wickets giving away 22 runs while Mustafizur Rahman, Karim Janat and Moeen Ali picked one wicket respectively.
Needing 156, one of the title claimants Victorians had been struggling to set partnership against mighty Barishal bowling. Skipper Imrul Kayes was the first Victorians batter to depart on one while Mahmudul Hasan Joy, batted at four, was cut down on five. Moeen Ali (6), Nahidul Islam (1), Sunil Narine (3), Karim Janat (17) and Sumon Khan (8) all failed to dig up CVs. Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque and batter at 10 Tanvir were the two leading Victorians scorer. Mominul scored 30 runs facing as many balls hitting three boundaries while Tanvir's unbeaten 21 runs' cameo off 14 was just to minimize the margin. Mustafiz was batting on seven off five as Comilla were able to manage 123 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.
Nayeem Hasan got three wickets for 25 runs whereas Shakib and Bravo took two wickets each for 20 and 29 runs respectively. Part-timer Najmul Shanto had one dismissal.
Shakib adjudge the Player of the Match, which is his 3rd straight PoM award in the event.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels
Salah's Egypt target revenge in WC play-off
Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real sneak past Granada
Senegal crowned African champions
Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille
Shakib credits bowlers for defending below par total in BPL
Bopara made Sylhet captain
England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft