Shakib stars as FBs outdo CVs



Shakib Al Hasan of Fortune Barishal playing big shot during Bangabandhu BPL 2022 match against Comilla Victorians at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Fortune Barishal

No surprise that Comilla won the toss and invited Barishal to bat first. Shakib led side Barishal however, posted a decent total of 155 for five on the board despite losing two wickets within initial powerplay overs. Big man Chris Gayle got out on 10 while Nazmul Shanto, batting at one-down, departed cheaply on one.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in and paired with Munim Shahriar, who played his 2nd match in the ongoing event. The opener missed a fifty for five runs. He slaughtered Victorian bowlers on the way to his 180 strike rated 25-ball innings hitting four fours and three sixes.

Shakib then stood 67-run's 4th wickets' stand with Twohid Hridoy. The proven star of the format picked up another fifty in the event was dismissed on 50 off 37 by four boundaries and couple of over-boundaries. DJ bravo returned to the dugout scoring 10 runs. But Hridoy remained unbeaten on 31 and Nurul Hasah Shohan was on three till the last delivery of the outing.

Tanvir Islam bagged two wickets giving away 22 runs while Mustafizur Rahman, Karim Janat and Moeen Ali picked one wicket respectively.

Needing 156, one of the title claimants Victorians had been struggling to set partnership against mighty Barishal bowling. Skipper Imrul Kayes was the first Victorians batter to depart on one while Mahmudul Hasan Joy, batted at four, was cut down on five. Moeen Ali (6), Nahidul Islam (1), Sunil Narine (3), Karim Janat (17) and Sumon Khan (8) all failed to dig up CVs. Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque and batter at 10 Tanvir were the two leading Victorians scorer. Mominul scored 30 runs facing as many balls hitting three boundaries while Tanvir's unbeaten 21 runs' cameo off 14 was just to minimize the margin. Mustafiz was batting on seven off five as Comilla were able to manage 123 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Nayeem Hasan got three wickets for 25 runs whereas Shakib and Bravo took two wickets each for 20 and 29 runs respectively. Part-timer Najmul Shanto had one dismissal.

Shakib adjudge the Player of the Match, which is his 3rd straight PoM award in the event.





Fortune Barishal rout table topper Comilla Victorians by 32 runs on Monday in the 1st Sylhet phase match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet to step forward to the play offs.No surprise that Comilla won the toss and invited Barishal to bat first. Shakib led side Barishal however, posted a decent total of 155 for five on the board despite losing two wickets within initial powerplay overs. Big man Chris Gayle got out on 10 while Nazmul Shanto, batting at one-down, departed cheaply on one.Skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in and paired with Munim Shahriar, who played his 2nd match in the ongoing event. The opener missed a fifty for five runs. He slaughtered Victorian bowlers on the way to his 180 strike rated 25-ball innings hitting four fours and three sixes.Shakib then stood 67-run's 4th wickets' stand with Twohid Hridoy. The proven star of the format picked up another fifty in the event was dismissed on 50 off 37 by four boundaries and couple of over-boundaries. DJ bravo returned to the dugout scoring 10 runs. But Hridoy remained unbeaten on 31 and Nurul Hasah Shohan was on three till the last delivery of the outing.Tanvir Islam bagged two wickets giving away 22 runs while Mustafizur Rahman, Karim Janat and Moeen Ali picked one wicket respectively.Needing 156, one of the title claimants Victorians had been struggling to set partnership against mighty Barishal bowling. Skipper Imrul Kayes was the first Victorians batter to depart on one while Mahmudul Hasan Joy, batted at four, was cut down on five. Moeen Ali (6), Nahidul Islam (1), Sunil Narine (3), Karim Janat (17) and Sumon Khan (8) all failed to dig up CVs. Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque and batter at 10 Tanvir were the two leading Victorians scorer. Mominul scored 30 runs facing as many balls hitting three boundaries while Tanvir's unbeaten 21 runs' cameo off 14 was just to minimize the margin. Mustafiz was batting on seven off five as Comilla were able to manage 123 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.Nayeem Hasan got three wickets for 25 runs whereas Shakib and Bravo took two wickets each for 20 and 29 runs respectively. Part-timer Najmul Shanto had one dismissal.Shakib adjudge the Player of the Match, which is his 3rd straight PoM award in the event.