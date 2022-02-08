Stojan helps Bashundhara celebrate first win



A crucial moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Riding on a 27-minute goal of Stojan Vranje�, the Bashundhara boys went ahead in the match and managed to maintain the lead till the long whistle. Stojan, a 35-year old midfielder from Bosnia and Herzegovina received the ball from midfielder Mohammad Ibrahim and sent it home with a nice finishing.

The Bashundhara boys were waiting for something like that for a few days now. They began the league race with a 1-2 defeat to a low-profile Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the opening match. Bashundhara Kings which is the defending champion of the league had to wait till the second round to celebrate a win this season. The boys are the winner of the BPL title for the last two seasons repeatedly and are the runner-up of the Independence Cup in the current season.

But the performance the boys put in the match on Monday was not up to the mark. They were pretty shaky considering their opponent Uttar Baridhara which was a low-budget team with no high profile players. It is for sure that the Bashundhara boys will have to mend their issues soon or it shall be a tough race for them ahead.

Now, there are two matches of the league today (Tuesday). Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 3:00pm at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and at the same time, Dhaka Abahani will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.











