Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Obstructing Cops On Duty

10 BNP men put on 3-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Court Correspondent

Ten leaders and activists of the BNP, including Dhaka South city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, were placed on a three-day remand each on Monday in a case filed over obstructing police from performing duties.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order after Paltan  police produced the 10  suspects before the court with a prayer for seven-day remand for each.
 The remanded are Mohammad Ali Mannan, Md Mofikul Islam, Sohel Shikder, Jahirul Islam, Qazi Imtiyaj, Ahmed Tipu, Mintu, Farhan Ali Rosi, Monirul Islam Sajal and Sadekur Rahman.
 Police arrested 23 leaders and activists of BNP after the law enforcement agency's clash with them in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Sunday.
Police later filed the case with the Paltan Police Station.
At least 23 people were injured in a clash between the police and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in front of BNP's central office on Sunday.
The clash erupted at around 6:00pm during a procession by the activists of the Chhatra Dal in the Naya Paltan area. The activists at one point started attacking the police by throwing brick chips, police said .
Three policemen were injured in the attack.
Police detained BNP Dhaka South Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu from city's Paltan area.
Police have confiscated about 30 to 35 motorcycles belonging to BNP men and its affiliates, said the BNP leader.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 BNP men put on 3-day remand
DU eliminates D unit admission test
Trains to run with full capacity from tomorrow: BR
Maya, Kamrul made AL Presidium members
City buses in 3 more routes this year: Taposh
BCL infighting causes damage worth Tk 8 lakh
Left Alliance demands removal of Food, Commerce ministers
People scramble for buying daily necessities at cheaper prices


Latest News
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Highest 43 die from Covid after five months
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft