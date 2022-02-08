10 BNP men put on 3-day remand

Ten leaders and activists of the BNP, including Dhaka South city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu, were placed on a three-day remand each on Monday in a case filed over obstructing police from performing duties.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order after Paltan police produced the 10 suspects before the court with a prayer for seven-day remand for each.

The remanded are Mohammad Ali Mannan, Md Mofikul Islam, Sohel Shikder, Jahirul Islam, Qazi Imtiyaj, Ahmed Tipu, Mintu, Farhan Ali Rosi, Monirul Islam Sajal and Sadekur Rahman.

Police arrested 23 leaders and activists of BNP after the law enforcement agency's clash with them in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Sunday.

Police later filed the case with the Paltan Police Station.

At least 23 people were injured in a clash between the police and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in front of BNP's central office on Sunday.

The clash erupted at around 6:00pm during a procession by the activists of the Chhatra Dal in the Naya Paltan area. The activists at one point started attacking the police by throwing brick chips, police said .

Three policemen were injured in the attack.

Police detained BNP Dhaka South Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu from city's Paltan area.

Police have confiscated about 30 to 35 motorcycles belonging to BNP men and its affiliates, said the BNP leader.