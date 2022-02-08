|
DU eliminates D unit admission test
Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 243
Dhaka University (DU) authority has decided not to hold admission tests for the D unit under the Faculty of Social Science separately, from the 2021-22 academic year.
The move came at a special meeting of the DU General Admission Committee held Monday (February 7) afternoon.
"We decided earlier not to conduct the admission tests for the D unit. Today's meeting approved that decision. It will now be finalised at the DU Academic Council's meeting," said DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.
Earlier in 2020, the university's Deans' Committee had given the decision of abolishing separate admission tests for the D unit.
The admission seekers of the said unit will be coordinated with A, B and 'C' units.
The Deans' Committee then also proposed to change the name of the B unit admission test under the Faculty of Arts.