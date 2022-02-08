DU eliminates D unit admission test

Dhaka University (DU) authority has decided not to hold admission tests for the D unit under the Faculty of Social Science separately, from the 2021-22 academic year.

The move came at a special meeting of the DU General Admission Committee held Monday (February 7) afternoon.

"We decided earlier not to conduct the admission tests for the D unit. Today's meeting approved that decision. It will now be finalised at the DU Academic Council's meeting," said DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Earlier in 2020, the university's Deans' Committee had given the decision of abolishing separate admission tests for the D unit.

The admission seekers of the said unit will be coordinated with A, B and 'C' units.

The Deans' Committee then also proposed to change the name of the B unit admission test under the Faculty of Arts.












