Trains to run with full capacity from tomorrow: BR

Trains will run with full passenger capacity from February 9 as the authority decided it on Monday. Half of the tickets will be sold online and the rest will be available at the railway station counters.

A notification issued by the Director General of Bangladesh Railway said, "The Omicron infections are now on the decline. Vaccination activities have already been intensified. People are travelling by train with vaccines. The pressure of passengers has increased on the train."

The decision to run the train services at full capacity to fulfill the demand of passengers, it added.

The notification further said, "Half of the tickets will be sold online and the rest at counters. The issue of standing tickets for intercity trains and station platform tickets will be completely closed. However, food can be served on the intercity train and bedding can be provided at night in strict compliance with the health rules."

Train passengers must maintain Covid-19 health guidelines strictly such as wearing mask and use of sanitizer.

Earlier, trains were ordered to run at half the capacity on January 15 amid a surge in the pandemic, especially the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.





