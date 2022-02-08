Video
Maya, Kamrul made AL Presidium members

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) central working committee members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram and Advocate Kamrul Islam have been nominated as party's presidium members.
Mentioning it the party on Monday issued a press release signed by its Office Secretary Biplob Barua.
AL President Sheikh Hasina nominated them as the party's presidium members as per the power bestowed upon her by the AL's 21st National Council held on December 20-21 in 2019, said the press release.


