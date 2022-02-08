Video
City buses in 3 more routes this year: Taposh

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Staff Correspondent

The Bus Route Rationalisation (BRR) Committee on Monday decided to expand the franchise based bus operation in three more routes in the
capital.
The decision was taken in the 21st meeting of the BRR Committee at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) with Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in the chair.
Mayor Taposh, also the convener of the committee, said "There are eight routes under Green cluster and we are going to operate franchise based bus service in three more routes; 22, 23 and 26. We can do it within this year though it requires developing some infrastructures. But I am hopeful that we can complete the work quickly."
The No 22 route composed of Ghatarchar-Basila-Asadgate-Farmgate -Shahbagh -Paltan-Guslistan Hanif Flyover-Mridhabari-Rupshi-Bulta while route No 23 is composed of Ghatarchar-Basila-Asadgate-Science Lab-Shahbag-Palton-Kamalpur-Saidabad-Chittgaon road-Meghna Ghat.
The No 26 route is Ghatarchar-Basila-Asadgate-Kalabagan-Shahbag-Kakrail, Shapla Chattar-Doyaganj, Postagola-Narayanganj.


