BCL infighting causes damage worth Tk 8 lakh

A few rounds of scuffles broke out between the followers of Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Dhaka University (DU) expired committee and of Jobayer Ahmed, General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South expired committee, over playing songs in the celebration of the golden jubilee of the country's independence on march 19 last year. During the clash, a number of equipment worth around Tk 8 lakh of Taibur Rahman, a speaker, sound system and microphone renter, were vandalized.

The incident took place at the base of Central Shaheed Minar on the Dhaka University campus in which at least 15 leaders and activists of the both groups were injured.

Some 11 months have elapsed since the clash, the BCL leaders are yet to pay compensation to Taibur despite repeated assurances. But when Taibur goes to one leader, he suggests the name of some other leader to seek redress.

It is learned that Saddam Hussain is playing the major role in the delay to give the compensation money.

Taibur said he initially informed Al-Nahean Khan Joy, President of BCL central expired committee and Lekhak Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the committee and they assured him of providing compensation at that time. With repeated assurances, when they failed to provide the money, they later asked Taibur to seek the money from Saddam and Jobayer, whose followers vandalized the equipment.

Contacted, Saddam said it's not his business and added the Dhaka Metropolitan South unit and Joy-Lekhak group will look into the issue.

On the other side, Jobayer told journalists that he is ready to pay the compensation at any time, adding, "If he (Taibur) contacts us, we will discuss with Saddam and make an arrangement to hand over the compensation money."

Despite several calls and messages, this correspondent could not reach Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya for their comments in this regard.







