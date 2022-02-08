Left Alliance demands removal of Food, Commerce ministers

Left Democratic Alliance demanded immediate removal of the Commerce Minister and the Food Minister from the cabinet on Monday alleging that they have absolutely failed in market control and monitoring.

Leaders of the alliance alleged that the government has pushed the entire market system into anarchy, allowing the market syndicate to do whatever it wants.

When we go to market, it does not seem that there is any government in the country, left leaders added.

The leaders made these demands at a protest rally of the Left Alliance held at Purana Paltan Turn in the capital.

Left Alliance Coordinator Saiful Haque, also General Secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, said, "The government has pushed the entire market system into anarchy. The government has handed over the market system of the country to the traders. Now traders got the opportunity to do whatever they want."

He demanded the immediate resignation of the Commerce Minister and the Food Minister. He also called for intensifying the mass resistance against the failed government and the market syndicate.

Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Shah Alam, Central Leader of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) Bazlur Rashid Firoz, United Communist League central leader Professor Abdus Sattar, Basad-Marxist central leader Zahirul Islam, Gana Sanghati Andolan central leader Bachchu Bhuiyan, Ganatantrik Biplobi Party central leader Shahidul Islam Sabuj, Samjtantrik Andolan leader Abdul Ali and Workers Party (Marxist) leader Bidhan Das also spoke at the protest rally.







