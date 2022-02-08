Video
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022
CID probing death of animals at Bangabandhu Safari Park in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

An expert team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started investigation on Monday into the deaths of 11 zebras, one tiger and one lion at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur, Gazipur.
Imam Hossain, Additional DIG, CID Dhaka Range said, "We visited the park to find out the cause of the death of the zebra and collected the specimens along with the food. The CID's world-class forensic lab, Bio Lab, will be used to find out the cause of the death of so many animals."
Gazipur CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Arju Mia said, "The CID headquarters in Dhaka sent Special Superintendent of the forensic department."
"The CID team collected various samples from the animals including food and shelter. They will examine the collected samples and the body samples of the dead animals. The test results will be handed over to the inquiry committee formed by the Ministry," added Arju Mia.


