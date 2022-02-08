AL Presidium meets today

A meeting of the presidium of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held today. The meeting will be held at 4:30pm at party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban. Party President Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.

The information was given in a press release signed by the party's Office Secretary Biplob Barua on Monday.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to be present on time maintaining health guidelines, the release added.









