Digital Commerce Village to be launched this month

The 'Digital Commerce Village' will be created to further strengthen global engagement through digital transformation of business at marginal level.

E-Cab, an organization of e-commerce traders, will do this to make a village outside Dhaka a model.

An agreement was reached between the two organizations in the conference room of the Business Promotion Council of the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Mohammad Abdur Rahim Khan and General Secretary, e-Cab, Mohammad Abdul Wahed Tamal signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

E-Cab's rural E-Commerce Chairman Ibrahim Khalil and General Manager (Project) Mohammad Mehedi Hasan were present on the occasion.

According to the agreement, a model village will be created under the Digital Commerce Village project where the marginalised people of Bangladesh and entrepreneurs will be involved in digital commerce.

Regarding the project, Abdul Waheed Tamal said the model village would be set up by government and non-government organizations on various issues including internet, logistics, digital payments, skills development, new employment and cross-border ecosystem.









