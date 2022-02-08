Video
One more Russian national found dead in Rooppur

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277
Staff Correspondent

Another Russian National Verotonikov Alexander, 45, working at the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Pabna died on Sunday. So far five Russian nationals working on the Rooppur project died in last eight days.
Deceased body was recovered from his room in a multi-storey building of the foreigners' housing project Green City at Rooppur in Natunhaat of Iswardi upazila.
Alexander worked in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project of 'Nikim Atomstroy'.
Ishwardi police OC Asaduzzaman Asad said, "The Russian citizen lived on the sixth floor of a residential multi-storey building in Green City. On Sunday, one of his nearby foreign roommate came to look for him as he did not join duties. At that moment, Alexander was found unconscious on his bed."
"Five bodies have been recovered from Rooppur in the last 10 days. The autopsy report did not find anything suspicious. Only one person was found to have drug involvement. Other autopsy reports showed heart disease," said Asaduzzaman Asad.
The body of the Russian national who was recovered on Sunday was sent to the morgue of Pabna General Hospital for autopsy.
Earlier, Shakirov Alexei, 40, died in his sleep on February 2 and Barchenko Alexei, 48, died on January 26 while undergoing treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.
Chukin Pavel, 46, a mechanical engineer with a Russian subcontracting company called Trust Rosem, died on Saturday, February 5.
Also, the installer of another sub-contractor named SMU-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, Talmasef Vyaselv, 59, fell down the stairs from the 14th floor and died.
The Rooppur Green City area is a no-go zone for the public as it is an important priority project of the government.


