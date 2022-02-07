Video
Monday, 7 February, 2022
Covid patients must use antiviral drugs with caution: DGHS

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised Covid-19 patients to maintain caution when using antiviral drugs.
Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesman of DGHS, suggested this in the daily Virtual Bulletin on Covid-19 organised by the DGHS
    on Sunday.
He said, "A lot of antiviral drugs have been discovered in the pandemic period. They are also being used in Bangladesh. However, we want to say that under no circumstances should such important drugs be used or misused without specific indications."



