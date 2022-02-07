Mild cold wave likely to shiver country soon

A mild cold wave sweeping over seven districts and the Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong may continue, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Mild cold wave is sweeping Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jessore, Chuadanga, Pabna, Moulvibazar districts and Sitakunda upazila and it may continue and spread over the surrounding areas," said a Met Office bulletin.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may shroud north-western part and the river basins and light to moderate fog may shroud elsewhere over the country during mid-night to morning, said the report.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

A ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to Northeast Bay.

The temperature in Panchagarh fell to 6.9C on Sunday, hinting at a rough winter ahead.

Mohammad Russel Shah, in-charge of Tetulia Weather Observatory Centre said: "The country's lowest temperature has been recorded in Panchagarh on Sunday with 6.9C and it may persist for a few more days."







