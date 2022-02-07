Gas price will be kept at tolerable level: Minister

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday that the Energy Regulatory Commission has been advised to keep the rise in gas prices at a tolerable level.

"Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hike the price of gas," Hamid said.

However, it has been said that the BERC is an independent body and takes its decision on the basis of reality through conducting public hearings.

"The government is working so that the customers are not dissatisfied. Prices must be kept at a tolerable level," he told the media while inspecting the zonal office of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company in Dhaka's Tikatuli area.

The state minister said, now the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is incurring a loss of an average Tk 10 crore by selling Diesel every day.

United efforts will be made to reduce energy wastage and efforts are being made to increase the awareness about the economic use of natural gas, he said adding that natural gas exploration activities are ongoing.

