CPA Bay Terminal faces hurdles for land acquisition

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: The implementation of the biggest ever container terminal, styled Bay Terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority, has become uncertain as the District administration has proposed an exorbitant prices for 1000 acres of Khas land.

According to CPA sources, they had proposed to hand over the land for implementation of the Terminal at a nominal price. But the Chattogram district administration had demanded an amount of taka 3,600 crore for those lands. As a result, the CPA has been facing a serious problem for quick implementation of the project.

CPA sources said that the proposal of the Chattogram DC had been sent to the Ministry for consideration in January last.

Sources further said that the handing over those lands to CPA had been delaying for the last 8 years.

CPA sources also said that the Land Minstry had directed the DC to hand over those lands to the Shipping MInistry in June last year at a nominal price. With the directive of the Land Ministry, Chattogram DC asked the CPA to pay the full prices of the lands amounting to

Taka 3,600 crore.

The CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013 last.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, the World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break Water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal.

According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and Private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draught.







